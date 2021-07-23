Introducing PSMAS Contact Centre

Spread This News











By PSMAS

PREMIER Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) has launched a new Contact Centre meant to provide an additional platform for efficient and effective support to its members.

The Contact Centre, which started operating this month will provide personalised experience to the members by executing inbound and outbound communication with PSMAS members as well as prospective members.

It comes with various interactive platforms that include the Web Chat accessed via the PSMAS website, Facebook, WhatsApp and E-mail. Stakeholders can also contact PSMAS Contact Centre through their telephone lines.

Through operationalisation of the Contact Centre, the Society has also brought convenience to its members as they can now contact the Society from anywhere.

The Contact Centre is also designed to offer customers an effective communication channel to accumulate information on PSMAS services and products which means members now have the luxury of enquiring about PSMAS services and products from the comfort of their homes.

PSMAS call centre agents can further forward calls in certain cases to more qualified personnel for a more detailed and personal experience. The PSMAS Call Centre also comes with an Interactive Voice Response system that answers calls and harnesses technologies to resolve the queries of the customers with installing automated messages.

PSMAS’ Contact Centre will also assist members to abide by the national lockdown restrictions involving limited movements and physical interaction.

PSMAS Communications and Stakeholder Relations Manager Ms Paidamwoyo Chipunza had this to say about the newly established Contact Centre: “We have committed well-trained agents who are ready to attend to our members and offer quality service and information regarding various aspects.

“In addition to offering a positive experience, the call centre agents are also involved in follow up phone calls to monitor member experience and solve issues that might come up with regards to our services or products.

“Our members can now interact with us without physically visiting our offices, which is good in that it serves their precious time and mobility costs. We thank our valued stakeholders for the continued support over the many years in existence and we would like to assure you of our unrelenting commitment to offer excellent service to you,” she said.