Intruder beaten to death after attempting to rape woman

By Staff Reporter

A MAGUNJE man was fatally assaulted after he was caught red-handed trying to rape the wife of one of his assailants, who are now both on the run.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident.

“Police in Magunje are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Nomore Chikandiwa (32) and Solomon Chikandiwa (35) who are being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on July 1, 2024 at around 0030 hours at Chinovhiringa village.

“The suspects took turns to assault the victim, Sammer Panashe Kaimbanemoyo (23) with wooden logs and sjambok after the victim allegedly broke into Nomore Chikandiwa’s house and attempted to rape his wife. The victim died on the spot. The suspects are on the run,” police said.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Eneresi Steni (24) which occurred near a power line in Mabvuku, Harare on July 4, 2024.

The victim was found lying lifeless and naked, with deep cuts all over the body.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.