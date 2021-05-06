Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo Set For September

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

BULAWAYO’s biggest annual arts and culture festival, Intwasa Arts Festival 2021 edition has been set with a five-day event lined-up for September.

The arts festival, which is the largest of its kind in Bulawayo, will run from 21 to 25 September.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday, Intwasa Arts Festival director Raisedon Baya said preparations for the annual arts event are now under-way.

Organisers are, however, unsure if physical gatherings will be allowed by September due to Covid-19 restrictions, and as such were making plans for both physical and virtual events.

“We are planning for both physical and virtual, in the hope that gatherings will be allowed then. If they will still be banned, then we just do a virtual edition,” said Baya.

“It will not be the first event we are holding in the time of the pandemic. We know the protocols and are always following them as it is now the new normal.”

The multi-disciplinary event celebrates talent in a range of art disciplines including dance, music, spoken word, theatre, film, fashion, literary and visual arts.

The event features exhibitions, performances, book launches, competitions, workshops and discussions.

Venues are strategically selected in the Bulawayo central business district for ease of movement from one place to another with the City Hall as the heart of the festival.