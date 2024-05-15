Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

THERE is an urgent need for more ambitious climate action by the government, development partners and the private sector to strengthen the family’s role in the national response, Women Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Mutsvangwa said there was a need to invest in the sustainable growth, development and protection of the family unit where its stability is a necessary barrier against negative social ills such as crime, poverty, Gender Based Violence (GBV) and drug and substance abuse.

Zimbabwe joined the world in commemorating the International Day of Families on May 15.

This year’s commemorations mark the 30th anniversary of the International Day of Families and the objectives are to raise awareness of the impacts of climate change on the family unit and highlight the role that families can play in broader climate action initiatives.

“Focus will be on the impact of climate change on families and the role that families can play in the collective climate change response, develop and coordinate the implementation of programmes with a focus on the development and protection of the family unit,” Mutsvangwa said.

She told the media that her ministry would lead the national launch and commemorations of the International Day of Families on May 15, 2024, in Dotito, Mt Darwin.

“Consequently, there is an urgent need for more ambitious climate action by government, development partners and the private sector to strengthen the family’s role in the national climate response. Through sustainable family and community initiatives, more robust climate action can be realised for the betterment of all,” said the Minister.

She added that since “climate change affects the family unit and the wider community is disseminated; without drastic action, adaptation to and mitigation of the impacts of climate change will become increasingly difficult and costly.

“This year’s launch will help to highlight and promote the need for strong families against the backdrop of the challenges and opportunities posed by climate change, to ensure sustainable socio-economic growth for the nation. I therefore invite all Zimbabweans from all walks of life to be part of these commemorations.”

Mutsvangwa said the family unit provided a strong, stable foundation from whence individuals were supported to succeed in their life endeavours.

“There is a strong case for nations and agencies to invest in the sustainable growth, development and protection of the family unit.

“The family unit is the fundamental subunit of the community and the nation at large which acts as the prime framework where all citizens are socialized and equipped for their future roles in the development of the country,” she said.

With this year’s international theme “Families and Climate Change: The International Year of the Family + 30” the minister urged all institutions and agencies of government at every level to protect and foster the institution of the family and in particular.

According to the United Nations, “this annual observance reflects the importance which the international community attaches to families as basic units of society as well as its concern regarding their situation around the world.”