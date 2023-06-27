Invictus contracts four oilfield groups for Mukuyu-2 drilling

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

Invictus Energy has sourced services of several leading international oilfield assistance providers for the drilling of the Mukuyu-2 well as the group’s second phase of Cabora Bassa oil and gas exploration commences.

The project is the first oil mining expedition in Zimbabwe.

Invictus is an independent upstream oil and gas company headquartered and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with offices in Harare.

According to a statement by the energy utility company, SLB, formerly Schlumberger, has been awarded the open-hole wireline logging contract, Geolog International has been awarded the mud logging contract, while Baker Hughes in combination with NOV have been awarded the directional drilling and logging while drilling contracts.

“The remainder of the services, including cementing, drilling fluids and mud engineering, tubular running, fishing and abandonment, liner hangers, reservoir technical services and project management have been retained by Baker Hughes. Preparation of tools and services will commence for mobilisation of outstanding equipment to Zimbabwe,” read the statement.

Invictus Energy Managing Director Scott Macmillan said the company was optimistic on Mukuyu-2 well after the positive results from Mukuyu-1 well.

“The award of multiple well services contracts to international service companies for the Mukuyu-2 well marks another significant milestone for the Company as we prepare to follow up our highly successful basin opening Mukuyu-1/ST-1 well.

“Invictus has enlisted multiple service providers for the drilling of Mukuyu-2 as it allows us to leverage their unique expertise and experience in different areas to ensure safe and efficient drilling and well operations, while increasing the chances of meeting all key objectives of the well,” Macmillan said.

Further, the energy utility group revealed that maintenance of equipment retained at the company’s supply base in Harare from the previous drilling campaign has commenced in preparation for mobilisation, following completion of the move of Rig 202 to the Mukuyu-2 wellsite.

“The planned maintenance program for the Exalo 202 rig has been completed and we remain on schedule to spud in the third quarter of CY23.

“Mukuyu-1/ST1 has already confirmed the presence of light oil, gas and helium, de-risking drilling in the frontier Cabora Bassa basin and Mukuyu-2 is the next step to unlocking this potentially significant resource,” said Macmillan.