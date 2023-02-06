Iran-Zimbabwe trade expected to exceed $500 million

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter & IRNA

TEHRAN: Iranian Labor and Social Welfare Minister Solat Mortazavi has said annual trade between his country and Zimbabwe is expected to exceed $500 million considering new agreements signed by the two countries.

“In the agreements [reached between the two sides], the level of trade between the two countries is seen to increase to more than 500 million dollars per year, which is achievable,” Mortazavi said on Sunday in a meeting of ministers from the two countries.

Ministers representing Zimbabwe at the meeting included Fredrick Shava (foreign affairs) Sekai Nzenza (industry and commerce) as well as Monica Mutsvangwa (information and publicity).

According to the official, plans have been made for cooperation in various areas, including medicine, export of agricultural machinery, and petrochemicals.

The ninth Meeting of the Joint Economic Committee of Iran and Zimbabwe kicked off in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday.

Officials of the two countries hailed the meeting for “paving the way for economic cooperation and promoting trade exchanges between the two sides.”

Iranian authorities have again said that promoting cooperation with African countries is on top agenda of the foreign policy of the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi.