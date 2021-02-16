Ireland Announce Zim August Tour Schedule

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

IRELAND Cricket has announced the schedule of Zimbabwe’s tour of the European country in August which will see the two teams clash in three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

The two sides were initially set to meet in Harare next month, but the tour was postponed due to Zimbabwe’s upcoming assignments against Afghanistan (away) and Pakistan at home.

Ireland Cricket announced that the postponement was because of the Covid-19 situation in the country, but Zimbabwe Cricket – who were hosting the Pakistan women’s side at the time – revealed that it was in fact due to scheduling challenges.

Despite the recent postponement, Zimbabwe and Ireland will meet in Belfast for their ODI series, which will be followed by three T20s at the Bready Cricket Club Ground in the village of Magheramason, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

The ODI series will form part of the World Cup Super League, with 10 qualification points up for grabs in each fixture.

Securing a top-eight finish in the league will secure automatic qualification for the next 50-over World Cup.

“The year 2021 is certainly full of optimism, but of course we can’t ignore the great uncertainties still in the world,” said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

“Our planning is trying to factor that in as much as possible. We need to plan for matches to proceed but with the background knowledge that circumstances might see further postponements.”

Zimbabwe’s tour of Ireland will come soon after the European nation hosts South Africa at Malahide in July in a series which will also form part of the World Cup Super League.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s cricket team is currently preparing for a trip to Abu Dhabi, UAE where it will play Afghanistan in two Tests and three-T20I series starting on March 2.

It will mark the first time Zimbabwe and Afghanistan play each other in Test cricket following the granting of Test status to the Afghans in June 2017.

The first Test will be on March 2 while the second Test will be played from March 10. The three T20’s will be played on March 17, 19 and 20 respectively.

After playing Afghanistan, Zimbabwe will return home to host Pakistan for two Tests and three T20Is in April.

Ireland v Zimbabwe series schedule

6 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 1st ODI (Stormont)

8 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI (Stormont)

11 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI (Stormont)

15 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 1st T20I (Bready)

17 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I (Bready)

20 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I (Bready)

* Matches form part of the ICC World Cup Super League