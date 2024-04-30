Ireland dents Lady Chevrons bid to qualify for T20 World Cup 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior women’s cricket team’s bid to qualify for 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup suffered a dent on Monday after losing by 56 runs to Ireland to record their second defeat at the ongoing Qualifiers in United Arab Emirates.

Lady Chevrons defeat came at the back of an 8 wickets win over hosts United Arab Emirates on Saturday which was their first victory at the tournament after a disappointing defeat to minor Vanuatu during the opening match.

Monday’s victory propelled Ireland to go top of Group B as they completed two wins in two matches.

Lady Chevrons had poor fielding in the first inning which saw the opponents posting a total of 176 runs in 20 overs, losing only 3 wickets in the process with Player of the Match Amy Hunt managing 71 runs.

Zimbabwe, however, struggled with the bat in the second innings as they attained 119 runs in 20 overs, losing 8 wickets in the process.

Team captain Marry Anne Musonda gave what is probably her best performance so far at the tournament as she went two runs short of reaching a half-century, the highest by a Zimbabwe batter at the event so far.

“Today we were poor with the ball and our best baller didn’t find the length.

“This just got them going, I know Hunters was struggling for form.

“Then with the bat, we didn’t take advantage of the conditions which I thought were very good for batting,” said Lady Chevrons team head coach Walter Chawaguta.

Zimbabwe face the Netherlands next in a must-win encounter which might keep their hopes of qualifying afloat.