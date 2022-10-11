IRELAND Explosion: Zim dad and daughter (5) victims were in shop to buy mum’s birthday cake

Spread This News

DUBLIN: The youngest victim of the tragedy, five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe started school at Scoil Mhuire in Creeslough just weeks ago.

It was revealed that Shauna had gone into the Applegreen store along with her dad, Robert Garwe (50) to buy a birthday cake for her mum, Aine Flanagan. Her dad was also killed in the explosion. Her first-day-at-school picture was the one released by Gardaí (police) yesterday.

Originally from Wedza in Zimbabwe, Garwe had been living in Creeslough for a number of years along with his partner, Ms Flanagan who is believed to be originally from Dublin. Mr Garwe had been working in the construction business.

A relative also revealed that Garwe died holding his daughter in his arms.

“The emergency services told us that Shauna and Robert were found with Robert’s arms around Shauna,” said Killian Flanagan, Shauna’s uncle.

“She was wrapped in her daddy’s care, in her daddy’s embrace, and please God that that still remains, and he’s keeping her safe wherever they are.”

He added; “Everybody knew Shauna and everybody loved Shauna, she was out and about with her dad all the time, they loved each other’s company.

“Shauna stared school a few weeks ago, five years of age, most charming and beautiful girl.

“You can picture the most mischievous, most lovable five-year-old, think of that and multiply it by two – that was Shauna.”

A close friend of Ms Flanagan last night urged people to donate to a Gofundme page set up for the victims of the Creeslough disaster.

Catherine Keers Saavedra said: “My dearest friend lost both her little five-year-old girl, Shauna and her partner, Robert in this tragedy.

“A Gofundme was set up for this tiny village in Donegal, Ireland by someone in Australia.”

The page can be accessed at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/devastating-explosion-in-creeslough-co-donegal