Ireland: HSE apologises after death of Zimbabwe-born woman six hours after she gave birth to daughter

Irish Times

Tatenda Mukwata (35) died of haemorrhage and shock hours after giving birth to a girl by Caesarean section in University Hospital Kerry

The HSE has issued an apology to the family of a 35-year-old woman who died after giving birth at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) last year.

The apology was issued at the opening of a resumed inquest into the death of Zimbabwe-born Tatenda Mukwata, who lived in a direct provision centre in Kenmare.

She died at 2am on April 21st, 2022, after giving birth six hours earlier to her fourth daughter, Eva, who was delivered by Caesarean section.

A pathologist told the opening day of the inquest in August that Ms Mukwata had died of haemorrhage and shock.

In its apology at the outset of the resumed inquest senior counsel John Lucey read an apology signed by Mary Fitzgerald, general manager of UHK, “for the failings of care afforded to Tatenda at this hospital on 20th and 21st April, 2022″.

“We fully accept that these failings should not have happened, and that earlier intervention would probably have prevented Tatenda’s death. An external review of the matter is nearing completion and as a hospital we will endeavour to ensure lessons are learned.

We are deeply sorry that you have suffered the tragic loss of Tatenda. We wish to apologise to you unreservedly nd offer our heartfelt condolences.

We acknowledge the grief, stress, trauma, and suffering that you and your family continue to endure as a result of Tatensa’s death for which we are truly sorry.”

In response, Dr Jonn O’Mahony, SC on behalf of the Mukwata family, said the apology is acknowledged as appropriate., adding it came “very late in the day”.

The inquest in Tralee, under coroner Helen Lucey, continues before a jury of eight. It is expected to take four days.