Isabel dos Santos: Banker found dead in Lisbon

A banker implicated in the embezzlement and money-laundering case against Africa’s richest woman, Isabel dos Santos, has been found dead in Lisbon.

Nuno Ribeiro da Cunha managed the account of oil firm Sonangol, formerly chaired by Dos Santos, at the small Portuguese lender EuroBic.

His death, on Wednesday, was reported on Thursday soon after Angolan prosecutors named both as suspects.

Dos Santos denies alleged corruption revealed by leaked documents.

Da Cunha was found dead at one of his properties in Lisbon.

A police source told Portuguese media that “everything points to suicide”.

On Wednesday EuroBic said it would end its business relationship with Dos Santos, who is reportedly the bank’s main shareholder through two companies she owns.

It was later reported as saying that Dos Santos was selling her capital stake in the bank.

The bank added that it would investigate transfers worth tens of millions of dollars she had made. Some of the transfers drained Sonangol’s account at EuroBic, the New York Times reports.