Ishan Scoops Five Prizes At Star FM Musical Awards

By Munashe Makuwe

RISING Afro Pop artiste, Ishan was the biggest winner at the Star FM musical awards held at Jay’s Steak House in Harare, Saturday where he scooped five awards for his achievements.

Born Isheanesu Chigagura, Ishan, scooped the Best African Pop Song, Best Newcomer, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year and Most Played Song on Star FM for his song; “Kure” which he features with Ti Gonzi.



Ti Gonzi, who is a hip hop artiste, also won the Best Male Artist Award while singer Nutty O was announced winner of the Best Zim Dance Hall award for the song, Boggatti.



Takura known as popularly known for his song; “Zvemoyo” took the Best Hip Hop Song Award while King 98 came on top with the Album of the Year Award.



Popular sungura musician, Alick Macheso won the Lifetime Achievement Award.



Most of the winners took to their social media accounts to celebrate their achievements.

“And it has been done. I thank God and all the ABX Family behind this. 2019 was the year of the Vroom and 2020 we flying higher,” Nutty O said on his Instagram account.

Best African Pop Song Award:

‘Kure’ – Ishan ft. Ti Gonzi

‘Kwandinobva’ – Tamy Moyo

‘Zviroto’ – Tamy Moyo

‘African Woman’ – Fusion 5 Mangwiro

Best Zimdancehall Song Award

‘Vroom’ – Nutty O

‘Bodo’ – Bazooka

‘Reurura’ – Seh Calaz ft. Mambo Dhuterere

Best Hip Hop Song Award

‘Noise’ – Takura

‘Mabazooka’ – Ti Gonzi

‘Loud’ – Junior Brown

‘5 PM’ – P. D. Ghost ft. Gze

Best R&B Song Award

‘TV Room’ – Hilzy, Gary Mapanzure

‘Love Love’ – Brian Nhira

‘Die in Your Arms’ – Nyasha David ft. Prosper

‘Mai Vevana’ – Brian K

Best House Song Award

‘Bad News’ – DJ Stavo ft. Gemma

‘Bambelela’ – Novuyo Sea Girl

‘Lavida Loca’ – Lloyd Soul

‘Vuka’ – Sam Music

Best Song by Zimbabwean in the Diaspora Award

‘Chihera’ – Norman Masamba

‘Love Love’ – Brian Nhira

‘Kurunga’ – Vimbai Zimuto

‘I’m In Love’ – Nox Guni

Best Gospel Song Award

‘Ndimi’ – Janet Manyowa

‘Ngoro Yeminana’ – Joyful Praise

‘Ndozvinoita Nyasha’ – Jonah Chivasa

‘Reurura’ – Seh Calaz ft. Mambo Dhuterere

Best Newcomer Award

Ishan ft. Ti Gonz – ‘Kure’

Mambo Dhuterere – ‘Mweya’

Fusion Five Mangwiro – ‘African Woman’

Joyful Praise – ‘Ngoro Yeminana’

Best Female Artist Award

Janet Manyowa

Tamy Moyo

Ammara Brown

Novuyo Sea Girl

Best Male Artist Award

Ti Gonzi

Ishan

Freeman

Mambo Dhuterere

Best Duo/Group Award

Ngoma Ingoma – ‘Malobolo’

Fusion 5 Mangwiro – ‘African Woman’

Fusion 5 Mangwiro – ‘Katarina’

Joyful Praise – ‘Ngoro Yeminana’

Best Collaboration Award

‘Kure’ – Ishan ft. Ti Gonzi

‘Ngaibake’ – Freeman ft. Alick Macheso

‘Reurura’ – Seh Calaz ft. Mambo Dhuterere

‘TV Room’ – Hilzy ft. Gary Mapanzure

Best Producer Award

Cymplex

DJ Tamuka

Rodney Beats

Chiweddar

Song of the Year Award

‘Kure’ – ‘Ishan ft. Ti Gonzi

‘Ngaibake’ – Freeman ft. Alick Macheso

‘Vroom’ – Nutty O

‘Noise’ – Takura

Album of the Year Award

Francesca – King 98

Gango – Freeman

Season 2 – Joyful Praise

The Peeps Rapper – Asaph

People’s Choice Award

’Ngaibake’ by Freeman ft. Alick Macheso

Most Played Song on Star FM

’Kure’ by Ishan ft .Ti Gonzi

Lifetime Achievement Award

Alick Macheso