Israel faces repeat 2019 election after parliament dissolves

30th May 2019

Associated Press

Israel embarked Thursday on an unprecedented snap election campaign the second this year after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition and instead dissolved parliament.

In what seemed an improbable scenario just days ago, Israel’s newly elected Knesset dissolved itself in an early morning 74-45 vote and set a new election date for Sept. 17.

The parliament’s disbanding comes just a month after it was sworn in and sets the stage for a second election in the same year  a first in Israeli history.

The developments were a shocking setback for Netanyahu, who had appeared to secure a comfortable win in last month’s election. But he was unable to build a parliamentary majority because his traditional ally, Avigdor Lieberman, refused to bring his Yisrael Beiteinu faction into the coalition.

