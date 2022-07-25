Israeli businessman reports partner to ZACC, CIO, RBZ for externalising over US$30 million 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ISRAELI businessman, Gilad Shabtai, has written to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) seeking investigation and arrest of business partner, Ofer Sivan, who he alleges has externalised over US$30 million from their company.

The letter, gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, was copied to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and ministry of justice.

The two own Adlecraft Investments, alongside Munyaradzi Gonyora.

Shabtai alleges Sivan has, since September 2011, externalised over a million US dollars to the Isle of Man using a combination of forged signatures and a premium insurance policy.

Through his lawyers, Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners, Shabtai provided a list of bank accounts he alleges were used in the scheme by Sivan in connivance with his personal assistant.

“In summary, for purposes of this complaint, Ofer Sivan and his personal assistant connived to forge Gilad Shabtai’s signature on the Stanbic Bank account opening forms and the resolution which allegedly empowered him to open the Stanbic Bank account in the name of Adlecraft Investments,” reads the report.

“Our client is of the firm suspicion that Sivan has unlawfully and intentionally externalised funds embezzled from Adlecraft Investments through these bank accounts, taking advantage of the fact that he is the sole signatory to those bank accounts, that is 9140003668729 and 9140003668710.

“It is our client’s considered view that the funds used to set up the insurance policy in the Isle of Man, as well as the funds in his bank account, were stolen from the company and then illegally siphoned from Zimbabwe through the use of Adlecraft Investments bank accounts held with FBC, Ecobank and Stanbic, through which Sivan misrepresented to these banks, resulting in funds being illegally transferred out of this jurisdiction.”

Shabtai has recommended a forensic audit, which he claims will unravel massive externalisation to the Syechelles by Sivan, whom he alleges boasts about his political connections and how untouchable he is.

Sivan is alleged to have successfully misrepresented to the FIU that he had sold shares of two companies he runs, when in actual fact he sought to externalise funds.

Adds the letter: “It is our client’s considered view that after embezzling funds from Adlecraft Investments, Sivan proceeded to externalise the money to Isle of Man, where he allegedly hoodwinked the financial authorities into believing that he had sold shares from certain companies; Smart Power Enterprises Limited and Quest Incorporation.”

Stamps on the letter indicate RBZ governor, John Mangudya, the FIU, ministry of home affairs, CIO, justice ministry and police all received it between July 22, 2022, and July 25.