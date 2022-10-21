Israeli investor vindicated in US$1,3m fraud case, NPA declines criminal prosecution

Spread This News

By Senior Reporter

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute Israeli businessman Gilad Shabtai who was facing fraud allegations after his erstwhile business partner Ofer Sivan accused him of swindling US$1.3 million meant for their company Adlecraft.

Appearing for the State, whisper Mabhaudhi said the issue civil matter

The two businessmen are battling for control of Adlecraft, a company that provides contract mining as well as land clearing and land preparation for agriculture services.

Sivan raised fraud allegations against Shabtai and another shareholder Munyaradzi Gonyora which the prosecutors said does not amount to criminal.

Court Thursday then went on to cancel a warrant of arrest it had issued against Shabtai after his lawyer Admire Rubaya raised the State’s decision not to pursue the criminal matter.

Allegations were that in March 2021 Shabtai and Gonyora without the authority of the board or shareholders of Adlecraft wrote to Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) instructing them to deposit their outstanding debt into bank accounts which they fraudulently opened.

Court papers show that on April 21 they wrote Charles Gobvu ZCDC chief finance officer and various deposits amounting to US$1, 3 million were made into the bank accounts without the consent of Sivan.

The State said there are a lot of unresolved issues among the three which makes the case civil and the two cannot be made to prove their innocence.

“A clear picture has been painted that there is a fight over the control of the company under consideration, which happens to be the source of income. Verbal claims and counter-claims are being made by the parties on who has which powers within the company,” the NPA.

“It is not for the Prosecutor General to believe or disbelieve any of the parties in the fight over the ownership of the company. It is for the civil courts to determine the issue of ownership and control of the company.”

The prosecutors added; “This scenario then raises the question whether the crime of fraud was committed as alleged.

“Fraud is being alleged by one of the directors, namely, Ofer Sivan against other directors. In paragraph 2 and 3 of his statement the complainant concedes that accused persons 1 and 2 are indeed directors.

“In view of that concession, a conclusion can then be made that accused 1 and 2 had the right to constitute themselves into a full quorum at a board meeting and come up with certain resolutions.”

The prosecutors said there is no evidence against Shabtai and Gonyora to sustain a criminal case of fraud and no amount of investigation will rescue the case.

“It is my considered opinion that no criminal charge can be sustained from the available evidence. Essential elements for fraud or any other competent charge cannot be successfully established due to the disputes that the parties are having.

“No amount of further investigations can help the State sustain a prima facie case against the accused persons given the issues between the parties in the present circumstances. The criminal route was an exercise in futility. There is no prima facie case against the three accused persons to warrant their prosecution.

“Therefore, I humbly submit that prosecution be declined for lack of evidence,” said Mabhaudhi appearing for the State.