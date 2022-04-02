It Is A Badge Of Honour, Says Recalled Bulawayo Councillor

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO Ward 24 (Nketa) councillor Arnold Batirai Dube, has described his recall from council by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a badge of honour.

Dube was recalled Wednesday by the Lucia Matibenga-led party having contested in 2018 under the MDC Alliance banner which PDP falls under.

He told NewZimbabwe.com he was prepared to serve his Nketa ward with or without any public office.

“It is indeed a badge of honour to be recalled by people whom I did not represent in the elections,” Dube said

“I will continue supporting President Nelson Chamisa and the CCC. In CCC we put the citizens’ interests first. I am ready to serve the Nketa community with or without a position.”

Local Government minister July Moyo wrote to Bulawayo City Council town clerk Christopher Dube advising him of Dube’s recall.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the People’s Democratic Party stating that the following councilor has ceased to be a member of the party through automatic termination of their membership as they have since joined Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC),” the letter reads.

“In terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section (1) (K) ward 24 is now vacant in terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act. Please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of this vacancy.”

Attempts to recall him in 2020 hit a snag after he threatened to take the issue to court.

He is part of 16 other pro-Chamisa councillors recalled in the aftermath of the MDC Alliance heavy defeat at the by-elections.