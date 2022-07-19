‘It is going to be better than the South Africa side’ – says ministry official, as Beit Bridge border post takes shape 

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende I Chief Correspondent

THE new look Beit Bridge Border Post is set to be more efficient and better in appearance compared to well-off South Africa’s Mesina, transport ministry’s Jarawani Kangara has said.

Kangara, a provincial roads engineer in the transport ministry, said the work being done at Beit Bridge could not be compared to what is being done on the South African side, which is also getting rehabilitated.

Beit Bridge is getting a US$300 million facelift after years of poor administration as a result of obsolete buildings, pot-holed roads and archaic systems that had normalised delays for travellers coming in or going to South Africa.

Dualisation of roads leading out and into the town, being done by Bitumen World is also nearing completion, with the third phase of the three phased reconstruction expected to have been finished by October this year.

“I was at Mesina two weeks ago and you cannot compare the work there to what we are doing here, even the border there. Our border is nicer than the South African side. We are doing a good job,” said Kangara.

Phase one, which includes a Great Zimbabwe monument inspired freight terminal, was commissioned last year while the second, a bus terminal, was finished and opened in June 2022.

The third phase will accommodate private motorists and pedestrians. Construction is being overseen by Zimborders.

Speaking during a media tour of the border town, organised by the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINARA) and Zimbabwe National Editors Forum, transport minister, Felix Mhona said construction of the new border would boost the country’s economic performance.

Mhona also revealed government had already set in motion plans to refurbish Chirundu, Forbes and Kanyemba border posts to levels at Beit Bridge.

“I can assure you that the update of the Beit Bridge border post is a huge economic activity that positions Zimbabwe as a regional transport hub and gateway into the SADC region,” said Mhona.

“We are not ending on the Harare – Beit Bridge Road, we are proceeding to Chirundu and what we have done here will be mirrored at Chirundu and Forbes border posts.

“We are already working on the Kanyemba Border Post.”

ZINARA, which has been receiving positive reviews, is financing dualisation and rehabilitation of roads leading into the town and around it.