‘It was a senseless killing’: Former boxer who stabbed dad-of-one in brain with screwdriver is jailed

Spread This News

By Independent UK

Melusi Madaweni was jailed for life for the murder of Billy Pearson last August, which the judge labelled a ‘callous and brutal act’.

A man who murdered another by stabbing him in the head with a blunt screwdriver in a churchyard has been jailed for life and will serve at least 25 years in prison.

Melusi Madaweni killed 26-year-old Billy Pearson on the grounds of Chesterfield Parish Church, also known as the Crooked Spire, in Derbyshire in the early hours of August 7 2022.

Before sentencing the 30-year-old on Monday, Judge Robert Egbuna told Derby Crown Court that Madaweni had refused to attend out of “some form of protest” but said that the defendant “seemed happy” for the hearing to proceed in his absence.

Labelling the murder as a “callous and brutal act”, Judge Egbuna said: “You adopted a boxer’s stance to generate as much speed and power as one could, and struck downward toward Billy Pearson’s head.