It was too hectic – Gems captain Kwangwa on leaving Surrey Storm

Zimbabwe senior netball team captain Felistas Kwangwa has finally revealed why she left English netball team Surrey Storm – saying her schedule had become “too hectic”.

Kwangwa is the first Zimbabwean netball player to play in the United Kingdom and she returned home late last year after three good seasons at the club.

“I think it was just too hectic, you know if we’re off-season that side, that is when we would play our international games.

“So I was playing international games in November and December, then in January I’m going back for another season, so it was really hectic and I was also feeling homesick,” Kwangwa said in an interview.

Kwangwa had a good stint with Surrey which saw her winning the club’s 2022 Fans Player of the Year award and the Coach’s Player of the Year award.

The 29-year-old goal defender added that another reason why she came back to play home was to further her studies.

“Also I wanted to go back to school to study, which I haven’t started.

“I’m just having a break but I will start soon, other than that I’m just here to work with my team, Correctional Queens,” she added.

Kwangwa is one of the few Zimbabwean players with two World Cup appearances, she featured during the 2019 Liverpool, England edition and last year when it was hosted by South Africa.

Currently, the goal defender is playing for her parent club Correctional Queens which competes in the Rainbow Netball League.