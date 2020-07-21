‘It was tough’- AKA back in the ring after Covid-19 battle

Spread This News











TimesLive

Rapper AKA is back in the game after recovering from Covid-19, and hit the gym this week ahead of his boxing match with rival Cassper Nyovest.

The star took to Twitter on Monday to post a video of himself boxing, leading to a flurry of comments from fans.

He thanked one user for his encouragement and revealed that it was his first session since recovering from the coronavirus earlier this month, and it was “tough”.

The bout was originally set for September, but is now in doubt because of the Covid-19 pandemic. AKA first brought up the fight in a series of tweets earlier this year when he posted a video on Twitter of himself at the gym hitting a boxing bag. He wrote, “Tag short pan. Let him know his management don’t care about him letting him do this fight.” At first Cassper appeared to reject the offer but later agreed. The rapper is now leaving the house, after telling fans last week that he had recovered from the coronavirus.