“It will not work,” Nurses tell Mthuli Ncube, in dismissal of finance minister’s salary hikes, promises 

By Mary Taruvinga, Chief Reporter

NURSES have dismissed finance minister Mthuli Ncube’s raft of economic strategies, announced Monday and stuck to their earlier promise of downing tools in two weeks’ time if government fails to pay them in US dollars and improve working conditions.

Public health workers went on strike a week ago, citing incapacitation, leaving patients unattended before a change of mind over the weekend after they begun to worry about a spike in avoidable deaths at their posts.

Despite the change of heart, announced by the health workers’ apex board, they gave government 14 days to address their concerns, failure of which they would not report for duty.

Ncube, Monday then announced that health workers salaries and allowances would be reviewed upwards. He did not give figures and this according to nurses shows that the government was not moved.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) leader, Enock Dongo said Ncube promises were insignificant.

“These allowances are not new; the complaint was these allowances were insignificant to us. As it stands, nothing has changed because we do not know how much was added, we do not know if it was reviewed in US dollars or if it is RTGS,” said Dongo.

Ncube said the Health Sector Specific Allowances include on-call allowances, which apply to doctors and laboratory scientists, as well as night duty, stand-by or callout allowances, which apply to nurses, nurse aides and general hands in theatre.

He also talked about nurse managers allowances, a special health equalisation factor which applies to all eligible staff in passing.

“We are still in the dark, so our position still stands. If they do not call for a meeting and update us on currency figures within the remaining days, we will go on industrial strike again on day 14 as promised.

“We are still incapacitated, and we are currently mobilising our people for the strike,” Dongo said.

He said they will not accept a local currency salary hike.

“If the review is in RTGS, still it will not work. We are not going to accept it. If the review is slated for the end of July, it will still not work because workers have no money to take them through the same month.

“It is still vague to us so we cannot say we will take it, or we will leave it,” he said.

The finance minister had announced that government reviewed the non-monetary benefits for the health sector including provision of institutional housing for health workers starting with Harare and Bulawayo.

He also said there was a provision of housing loan guarantees and provision of efficient transport facilities, starting with referral or central hospitals, addressing deficiencies in the cafeteria system and re-operationalising the system, and local production and sourcing of uniforms for health personnel.