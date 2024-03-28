Italian businessman, son sentenced to community service for intimidating partner

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Eagle Italian Shoes (Pvt) Ltd director Francesco Marconati and his son, Alessandro will perform 105 hours of community service following their conviction on charges of disorderly conduct by intimidating their business partner to withdraw a case against them.

The two were given a three-month jail term which was wholly suspended on the condition that they perform community service.

Prosecutors alleged that the two attempted to intimidate Marconati business partner, Li Song into withdrawing charges against him.

Li was accusing Marconati of illegally removing her from her position in the company and the matter was before the courts when the parties had a confrontation.

During the trial, State prosecutor, Anesu Chirenje, told the court that Marconati and his son used abusive or insulting words to threaten Li at the Harare Magistrate’s Court premises.

In his ruling, the Magistrate Kandiyero said a custodial sentence was too harsh.

The magistrate said a fine would also only trivialise the offense which showed disrespect to the court system.

The magistrate also said first-time offenders should be spared from incarceration.

“The accused committed the offence outside the courthouse soon after attending the court session.

“This shows blatant disrespect of the courts. The accused tried to stifle the complainant’s right to get legal redress.

“The court finds no reason why the offenders should be incarcerated or given a suspended sentence given that there is no sign of reoffending,” said the magistrate.