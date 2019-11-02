Its advantage CAPS as FC Platinum lose at home

FC Platinum failed to take advantage of CAPS United inaction losing to lowly Bulawayo Chiefs at home

By Sports Reporter

REIGNING champions FC Platinum blew a golden opportunity to dislodge CAPS United at the top of the log after a shock 1-0 home loss to relegation threatened minnows Bulawayo Chiefs at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

Midfielder Desire Shumbanhete was the hero for Bulawayo Chiefs as he scored the all-important goal which earned his side maximum points against an FC Platinum side which dominated proceeding for long periods in the match.

After a cagey first half the goal finally came in the 69th minute when Shumbanhete headed home a cross by Aurthur Musiyiwa.

A victory for the Zvishavane-based side would have seen them temporarily end CAPS United’s six-week reign at the top of the log. Makepekepe, who enjoy a slender two point lead face a tough away tie against TelOne at Ascot Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile FC Platinum remained on second place with 49 points on their tally while Bulawayo Chiefs enhanced their survival hopes after moving to the 13th position, four points from safety on 34 points.

FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe, who was almost manhandled by angry fans after the match attributed his team’s poor result on poor match officiating.

“This was a tough game but it is unfortunate that it was decided by another person.

“I don’t wasn’t to comment much about the officiating but I feel we could have done better had some decisions not been made. We are still in the race and we must not lose hope at all costs. We need to remain focused,” Sweswe said.

There was nothing to write home about in the first half as both sides lacked flair and the grit to make any real impact, save for Shadreck Nyahwa’s miss on the stroke of half-time.

FC Platinum tired had to come back into the game in the second half but all their efforts found Chiefs resolute in defense.

Meanwhile in other matches played on Saturday, Ngezi Platinum Stars moved into the top four on the log after edging out Manica Diamonds 1-0 at Baobab Stadium, courtesy of a second-half goal from Qadr Amini.

Relegated threatened sides Herentals and Harare City played out to a dull goalless draw at the National Sports Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 Manica Diamonds, FC Platinum 0-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Herentals 0-0 Harare City

Sunday: Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro), Yadah v Chapungu (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga), TelOne v CAPS United (Ascot), Hwange v Mushowani Stars (Colliery)