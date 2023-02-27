‘It’s been a difficult year to be displaced and abused publicly’ — Berita on walking away from her marriage

Spread This News

By TshisaLive

Gugulethu “Berita” Khumalo has opened up about what made her walk away from her marriage to Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi.

Since Berita revealed she separated from Nota and left their marital home in January 2021, her estranged husband has shared vile Twitter posts in reference to her and private details about their marriage of almost a year.

In a recent interview on Kaya 959, Berita got candid about experiencing anxiety attacks in the studio in mid 2021, many occasions where she felt abused by her husband and going to therapy.

“It took a long time for him to shout at me, swear at me or talk bad about me. For the longest time he was doing it to people around me … When we were dating and when we first got married I only started really seeing the signs of what was going on, that I was in too deep,” she said.

The day she decided to leave her marriage in January 2022, Berita left with a big shopping bag telling her then husband she was returning her items to the store and later said she was heading to the studio.

Little did Nota know that Berita has shoved some of her belongings in the shopping bag, booked herself into a hotel and would later move back to her birth country Zimbabwe staying with her grandmother for six months.

“It’s been a difficult year to be displaced and abused publicly … I have many memories of the day I left my marriage … I was in a narcissistic and abusive relationship … The day that I learnt I was in an abusive relationship, I did not stay one minute.”

Nota was evasive when approached by TshisaLIVE for comment saying he was set to host a show “about teen suicide prevention, and cyber bullying”.

Previously addressing his marriage woes with TshisaLIVE, Nota said he was praying about the matter as he hadn’t been in communication with Berita.

“For the record I love my wife … We’ll pray through this. All couples have challenges, but communication is key. I have not been able to communicate with her. Until I do I will continue to pray for her peace & wellbeing. As for my mental health, I will never let anyone trivialise it!”