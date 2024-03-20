It’s good to be back in national team colours – Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe looks forward to Four Nations Cup Tournament

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe says he is looking forward to the Four Nations Cup tournament which kicks off Thursday in Malawi.

The 28-year-old who plays for Turkish Super League side Tumosan Konyaspor said this following the team’s first training session in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

“It’s a good feeling to be back in the national team colors and I am looking forward to this tournament.

“We have good players, seniors and the other ones who are enjoying first-time national team call ups so everything seems exciting,” said Hadebe.

The Four Nations Cup tournament will see Zimbabwe competing against Kenya, Zambia and hosts Malawi.

Zimbabwe is led by FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza as interim head coach and he is being seconded by Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Takesure Chiragwi.

Tuesday’s training was without a bulk of foreign players who arrived in Malawi later in the day.

Amongst those that joined camp on Tuesday was a duo of Martial Munetsi and Tinokadewere who plays in the French League 1, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Divine Lunga, Jordan Zemura from Italy Serie A SIDE Udinese and England based quartet of Brendon Galloway, Tawanda Maswanhise, Macauley Bonne and Shane Maroodza.