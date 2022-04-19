It’s happening! Kendrick Lamar is releasing a new album

Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music for his album DAMN in 2017

Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music for his album DAMN in 2017

By IOL

Kendrick Lamar is releasing a new album, ‘Mr Morale the Big Steppers’.

The 34-year-old rapper announced the new record – the follow-up to his fourth studio album, 2017’s ‘Damn’ – will drop on May 13, 2022.

On Twitter on Monday, Kendrick shared a link to his website Oklama that shared the news for the hotly anticipated album after teasing it in August 2021, labelling it his "final TDE album".

The 34-year-old rapper announced the new record – the follow-up to his fourth studio album, 2017’s ‘Damn’ – will drop on May 13, 2022.

On Twitter on Monday, Kendrick shared a link to his website Oklama that shared the news for the hotly anticipated album after teasing it in August 2021, labelling it his “final TDE album”.

At the time, the page read: “May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown,” signing off the post “Oklama”.

His fifth album comes after the ‘DNA’ hitmaker snagged the Pulitzer Prize for his latest offering, put together the soundtrack for the 2018 movie ‘Black Panther’, headlined Coachella and other projects, including performing at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show – alongside Dr Dre, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg and surprise guest 50 Cent – when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

The announcement came after a fan accused the rapper of retiring, writing: “Kendrick is officially retired”.

In response, Kendrick quoted the tweet – which was dated February 14 – with the link to the press release declaring his return to the music industry.

As the news broke, fans of the rapper went wild in response, with one writing: “He returns, tears in my eyes.”

Another quipped: “We ready.”

A third user wrote: “Dashing all my worldly possessions out of the window, screeching and hollering.”