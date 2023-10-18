‘It’s insane how far people go in this platform’ — DJs Zinhle and Shimza weigh in on X ‘toxicity’

It’s no secret that X, formerly known as Twitter, can be a little spicy and extra on the shade, however more celebs are speaking out against some users who have turned the platform into a “toxic” space.

DJ Shimza headed to his X timeline to paint a picture on the interactions he receives across social media platforms.

“Instagram — go for it, you can do it. Facebook — please ensure your comments are brief and spellings are correct so we from the comment readers association can read quickly and move to the next comment. Thank you, wetsa mas**a mfan, in my country we call you Shimzaromovich. Twitter — Yo I hate this guy so much, he irritates me. I wish he could die, wenzani vele? Let’s be honest, he’s overrated. Entlek he must fall les dudla,” he wrote.

His mentions were filled with those who share the same sentiment.

“Twitter is full of people with serious personal issues and they lash them out to strangers they don’t even know on the TL,” commented one.

“Twitter is full of angry people,” wrote another.

One celeb who has been bearing the brunt of scrutiny on the X timeline is DJ Zinhle. Taking to her timeline, she said people had no insight into her life yet had loads to say.