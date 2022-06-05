It’s just Envy: Caroline Mutoko tells Fenty Beauty launch critics

Spread This News

By Standard Media Kenya

Celebrated media personality Caroline Mutoko has called out naysayers who have been very vocal regarding the list of invitees at Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Skin Launch party in the country. According to the mother of two, those criticizing the outfits of the guests at the party are just envious that they never received the invitation.

“People who spent their time being envious level everyone down. They never raise their own bar so they can get to the place of the person or thing they envy. All they do is they level down. You have seen this over the last three weeks. This is envy at its ugliest,” she said.

Speaking further about the recent comments on the launch party, Caroline said the opinions shared were not anywhere close to constructive criticism.

“Oh, please spare me constructive criticism because that was not what it was. That was pure cattiness. And the cattiness was aroused by the fact that you couldn’t believe who got invited and as usual you are seated there thinking why was I not invited,” added Caroline.

Touching on the choice of outfits during the launch party, Mutoko expressed her disappointment at those who disregard wearing outfits purchased at some of the popular malls in Nairobi.

“I have looked at IG and some of those clothing stores in those malls, I have never been to one of them but the work they put in to do an honest business is commendable,” she added.

To appreciate the honesty clothing stores put in their craft, Mutoko declared that she would be intentional in promoting their businesses across her social media for one month.

“If you own a store in any of those malls, I would like to declare for the next one month that Wednesdays is Sasa mall Wednesday on my IG. On my Instastories, I am going to create a marketplace. Just get in touch with me,” she said.

Early last month, billionaire beauty mogul Rihanna announced that her beauty brands would be coming to Africa on her social media pages.

“I have been waiting for this moment! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe… we coming at ya May 27 and that is just the beginning!” Rihanna wrote.