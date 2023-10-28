It’s like running away from your shadow – says defiant Tshabangu after CCC’s Chamisa claims he does not know him   

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SENGEZO Tshabangu, the controversial character behind recent recalls of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators, has dismissed claims by party President Nelson Chamisa that he does not know him.

Tshabangu, who claims to be CCC’s Interim Secretary General, said Chamisa was behaving like a person running away from his own shadow as their history dates back to the late 90s when MDC was formed.

In an interview with broadcaster Ezra Sibanda, shared online, Tshabangu shared details about their relationship which include them sitting on the same youth executive in MDC’s formative years.

Sibanda had sought to understand Tshabangu’s motivation, motive and strategy in recalling 15 legislators, 17 Councillors and nine Senators.

The CCC has disputed his position or authority, that he is even a member and are on record declaring they do not know him.

“Our history dates long back, during the MDC when he was the Youth Chairperson I was in the executive that he chaired, I was the Matabeleland North Provincial Chairperson. I was there when he was Spokesperson,” said Tshabangu.

“I was there when he became the National Organising Secretary, I was in the team that campaigned for him. Records speak for me, everyone who was in the MDC knows me, and they know my credentials.

“So nobody can deny me, it is like running away from your shadow.”

Tshabangu said he had been motivated to recall CCC’s elected candidates by the fact that most had been imposed by unnamed party officials from Harare.

He described some of those who had won the election as having come from Masvingo to lead, further arguing the same was being expressed in Manicaland.

He singled out Cowdray Park Member of Parliament (MP) Pashor Sibanda and Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart as some of those who had benefited from the imposition of candidates.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose Zanu PF lost all seats in Bulawayo, quickly took advantage of the situation and announced by-elections set for December 9.

A High Court application to reverse Tshabangu’s recalls has been ignored not just by Mnangagwa but Parliament and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).