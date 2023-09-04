It’s not over! –  opposition leader Chamisa reacts to Mnangagwa’s inauguration 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has vowed to reverse the August 23 election results which he rejected for their lack of “transparency and credibility”.

Chamisa lost the general election described by observers as having fallen short of international and regional standards.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was officially declared the winner with 52.6% of the votes was sworn in on Monday.

The inauguration was attended by only three regional leaders: South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi, and Filipe Nyusi President of Mozambique.

Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia was a no-show, sending his Foreign Affairs Minister.

Just after Mnangagwa’s inauguration, Chamisa thanked the world for standing with the opposition in denouncing the election.

“Thank you Africa and the world for standing with us Zimbabweans in dismissing fraud and stolen elections.

“Together, we will reverse this sham and have a legitimate government freely elected and enjoying the full will of all the people of Zimbabwe! It’s not over!” Chamisa said.

The CCC dismissed the whole election process saying there was widespread voter intimidation and voter suppression in urban areas which are its strongholds after the electoral board did not deploy voting materials on time.