‘It’s the bane of my existence’ says Zimbabwean Snoop Dogg lookalike

By IOL News

A chef from Harare, Zimbabwe who bears a striking resemblance to American rapper Snoop Dogg has opened up on the perceived similarities, and how life really is being Snoop Dogg’s doppelganger, iHarare reports.

David Mereki, 35, who stays in Harare’s Marlborough suburb, has revealed that the perceived similarity to Snoop Dogg has been the bane of his existence, he told the Zimbabwean online news outlet.

Mereki himself shrugged off any claims of a resemblance to the 50-year-old American rapper, saying he does not see it. However, it seems that everyone around him has a different opinion. Most people don’t even bother to use his name and just call him Snoop.