ITUC- Africa confers prestigious award to Peter Mutasa

By Alois Vinga

THE International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Africa’s 5th Ordinary Congress currently underway in Nairobi, Kenya has honoured veteran trade unionist and rights defender Peter Mutasa with a prestigious accolade.

The African Regional Organisation of the ITUC-Africa is a pan-African trade union organisation created in November 2007 following the merger of two former African trade union organisations.

Headquartered in Lome, Togo the global labour organ boasts of 17 million declared members and 101 affiliated trade union centers in 51 African countries.

An official statement seen by NewZimbabwe.com confirms that the former Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) leader was honoured for his undisputable impact on the African continent and beyond.

“Congratulations to our former President Mutasa for being awarded the Trade Union Award for African Trade Unionists who made an impact,” a post on X reads in part.

Mutasa has played a pivotal role in leading workers to rise against hardships during his five-year tenure at the helm of the country’s most influential labour federation.

He is the current secretary general of one of the country’s top trade unions, Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union.

He is also the current chairperson of the Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) a conglomeration of 75 civic society organisations where he continues to fearlessly tackle pro-poor rights issues during the difficult times.

Meanwhile, the congress has called on all stakeholders: governments, businesses, trade unions and civil society, to ensure that African workers are not left behind in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The resolutions, contained in a communiqué signed by ITUC-AFRICA General Secretary, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, noted that the AfCFTA represents one of the most ambitious and transformative initiatives ever undertaken on the African continent.

ITUC-Africa also called on AfCFTA member states to ensure that women, youth and persons with disabilities are represented in all activities, in connection with issues on trade and investment (with a specific focus on the AfCFTA), industrialisation and structural transformation in Africa.