ITUC threatens action against Mnangagwa over ARTUZ leader Chere’s arrest 

By Alois Vinga

THE International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has threatened to seize the international arena and take action against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration following the recent arrest of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) secretary general, Robson Chere.

The ARTUZ official was arrested on July 5, 2022 and is currently being held at Burrowing, Remand Prison where he is facing charges of the murder of a colleague, Roy Issa.

Issa reportedly fell from the seventh floor of a Harare hotel in 2016.

A court inquest into Issa’s death concluded that there was no foul play in his death soon after the incident.

The arrest comes barely a week after the release on bail of ARTUZ president, Obert Masaraure, who is also facing similar charges.

In a letter dated July 8, 2022, addressed to Mnangagwa, ITUC secretary general, Sharon Burrow, reminded him that just last year, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) deplored Harare’s continued use of penal sanctions for the expression of views opposed to its established political, social system of governance.

The global labour organ reminded authorities of the need to undertake legislative reforms by amending the Criminal Law Reform Act, the Labour Act, the Public Services Act and the Health Services Act in such a way that they comply with international best practices.

“In this respect, the ITUC demands the unconditional release of Robson Chere and a withdrawal of all pending criminal cases against him and other ARTUZ members arrested in January this year over a salary protest,” she said.

Burrow reiterated the need to maintain the ITUC position contained in letters of January 14 2022, June 29 2022 and urged government to direct its energy in resolving the mounting challenges facing workers and the people of Zimbabwe, including poor salaries.

“These acts of intimidation arrests and detention of opponents will not resolve those obtaining socio- economic challenges .The ITUC will take necessary steps at the international level to ensure that your government complies with its international obligations, both in law and in practice,” she added.