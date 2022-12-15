I’ve never seen Chamisa talking to an investor, or address business sector – Zanu PF’s Mutsvangwa blasts opposition fixation with politics

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has hit out at the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), saying he party was seeking power for its sake with no plan for the country’s economy.

Mutsvangwa was speaking in wide ranging interview with the South Africa-based Sunday Times when he said it was telling that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa had never been seen in engagements aimed at bringing (or promoting) investment to the country

“The biggest failure is the opposition; they have one fixation — ‘we want power at the state house’.,” said Mutsvangwa.

“For two decades, all these towns were run by the opposition because they were winning the elections … For two decades I have never seen … [Nelson] Chamisa with a businessman or even signing a contract with a businessman for investment.”

Mutsvangwa said evidence of the opposition’s economic incompetence was in the dire state of public administration in the country’s towns and cities, most of which they control.

“The towns have decayed. They have become dormitories for people and some factories have been turned into churches, and we also have rubbish which reaches to mountains.”

Reached for a response by The Times, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said it was Mutsvangwa’s ruling Zanu PF party which had destroyed the country’s economy.

“Zanu-PF has systematically destroyed the economy and livelihoods of Zimbabweans,” said Mahere.

“We have over 49% of Zimbabweans living in abject poverty. Over US$2.2bn is looted every year through corruption and illicit financial flows. The CCC has no time or interest in taking part in Zanu PFs corruption Olympics.

“Our only focus is on how to restore dignity to Zimbabwean citizens, put the people’s welfare at the centre and use the nation’s wealth to invest in much-needed development.”