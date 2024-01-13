Ivory Coast upgrades sports infrastructure ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

Spread This News

Reuters

Ivory Coast has built roads and constructed four new sports stadiums in preparation for hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, the soccer tournament which will kick off Saturday.

The West African country is eager to develop football locally and demonstrate its ability to host an international sporting event.

“Ivory Coast will become a hub in the sub-region. All countries in the sub-region which do not have approved stadiums will be welcome,” said Idriss Diallo, president of the Ivorian Football Federation.

He estimated the country had invested more than $1 billion in roads, stadiums, hospitals and other infrastructure relating to the competition, which will take place in multiple cities from Jan. 13 to Feb 11.