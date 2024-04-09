J. Cole says sorry to Kendrick Lamar after diss track

J. Cole has apologized and expressed regret for dissing Kendrick Lamar on his recently released song, 7 Minute Drill.

In March, Kendrick Lamar dissed J. Cole and Drake on a Future and Metro Boomin’ track titled Like That, where he raps about the big 3, referring to himself as the alpha among them..

“Motherf*** the big 3, it’s just big me,” he raps.

J. Cole, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are widely considered as the big three in the hip-hop industry.

After that song, there was a commotion about it, fans saying he is dissing J.Cole and Drake.