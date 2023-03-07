J. Cole’s Dreamville imprint helms new soundtrack for ‘Creed III’

IOL

On Friday, J. Cole’s Dreamville imprint teamed up with Interscope Records for the release of the new soundtrack for Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed III” film, “Creed III: The Soundtrack”. Following Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar’s involvement in curating the soundtracks to blockbuster films like “Black Panther” and “The Lion King”, respectively, it made sense for the 38-year-old hip hop legend to helm a major feature film soundtrack of his own.

“CREED III: #1 Movie in the world @creedmovie @michaelbjordan We’re honored to be a part of this moment. Thank you to each and every individual involved in bringing the soundtrack to life #dreamville #creediii.” The new soundtrack features songs from the likes of Dreamville’s own J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EARTHGANG, Lute, Cozz and Omen. It also includes guest appearances by Big Sean, SiR, Syd, Tierra Whack and Kehlani. The project was executive produced by Dreamville, Proximity Media (Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis), Outlier Society (Michael B Jordan) and Frank Brim.

Press notes on the soundtrack explained: “Dreamville/Interscope Records worked closely with the franchise’s producers MGM, Proximity and Outlier to create a musical experience that fit not just the film’s needs but one that will be celebrated as its own piece of art.” Founded by J. Cole, whose grown into a Grammy Award-winning and multiplatinum-selling superstar over the past 15 years, Dreamville Records as a label is distributed in partnership with Interscope Records. Over the years, Dreamville has evolved into a modern multidisciplinary entertainment and media company that houses other entertainment properties such as the Dreamville Festival, which is set to take place in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1 and 2.