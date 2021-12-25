Jabulani Sibanda Rejoins Zanu PF

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

FORMER war veterans chairperson Jabulani Sibanda, known for having spearheaded a nationwide reign of terror to secure a Zanu PF victory in the 2008 run-off and 2013 elections before being fired from the party in 2014 is now back.

The once feared Sibanda, a former leader of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) announced he was rejoining at a Zanu PF meeting held at an undisclosed location.

He had been off the radar since 2014 when the now late Robert Mugabe arrested and dragged him to court for over a year, accusing him of undermining him accusing him of planning a bedroom coup.

However, in a video, a buoyant Sibanda rebuked criminals who he said had taken over the revolutionary party and needed to be weeded out if the party was to be reorganised.

“They come and hide in the party and commit crimes, then people hate the party saying it is full of criminals,” Sibanda said.

“To the criminals, I say, it is now quarter past, it is time up. I do not care if you campaign by denigrating my name, but this party knows when Jabu is there the party will reawaken.

“This party will rise ideological and in principle, it has to be reorganised structurally and ideologically.

“If you do not know the aims of this party, take a step back.”

Sibanda’s name became synonymous with violence between 2008 and 2013 when he intimidated mainly rural folk, encouraging them to vote for Zanu PF if they entertained chances of living post the electoral ordeal.

He refused to comment when NewZimbabwe.com contacted him, indicating he was attending a funeral.

However, his mobile phone was no longer going through later.