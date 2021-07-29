Jah Prayzah Billed To perform At Dubai Expo

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MUSIC superstar Jah Prayzah is set to perform at the multi-billion dollar Dubai Expo 2020.

The innovation fair, initially slated for October 2020, to April 2021 was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai Expo 2021 will run from the 1st of October 2021 to the 31st of March 2022.

Zimbabwe’s day has been scheduled for the 14th of March 2022 where Jah Prayzah will showcase at the event themed ‘Zimbabwe-the Land of a Great People’ which will be attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking at a post cabinet briefing in Harare, Tuesday, Information minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said the Dubai expo will feature arts performances and a showcase of Zimbabwean products.

“Zimbabwe’s National Day, at Expo 2020 Dubai, will be celebrated on 14 March, 2022 and will be graced by His Excellency the President.

“Key deliverables will include cultural performances; investment meetings; high level delegations; digital screening of Zimbabwe content and engaging partners and service providers.

“The venue for the Zimbabwe Investment Centre has been booked, and Jah Prayzah will perform at the National Day Celebrations,” she said.