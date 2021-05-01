Jah Prayzah In Fresh Album Teaser

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MULTI- AWARD winning contemporary musician, Jah Prayzah has set internet abuzz with his teaser for his upcoming album, Gwara.

The ‘Kutonga Kwaro’ hitmaker has left the rest to his fans’ imagination as the title of the album is polysemic.

In the Shona language ‘gwara’ can mean a path, coward or to fall ill.

Gwara will be his 10th studio album after his last offering ‘Hokoyo’ which received favourable airplay locally and regionally.

It will be released this July.

In a video uploaded on his social media pages, Jah Prayzah sampled one track, Mhaka off the album in which he is playing the traditional mbira instrument.

Commenting on the post, fans said they could not wait for the album release.

“July kure,” wrote one, Aminah Mzee.

Another Goodwill Tagarirofa added, “why am I watching this for the 5th time and haven’t stopped smiling.”

Ruvimborwashe wrote, “it’s official, July is going to be lit.”