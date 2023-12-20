Jah Prayzah, Mafikizolo in exclusive Xmas musical event

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

An exclusive musical and dinner Christmas event is scheduled for Thursday in Harare, where South African Afro-pop band Mafikizolo and Jah Prayzah will headline the list of entertainers.

Dubbed “The Prestige Christmas Affair,” will see Feli Nandi, Ex Q, and DJ Rimo joining Mafikizolo and Jah Prayzah at Newlands Country Club.

The South African outfit, Mafikizolo has frequented the country in recent years and collaborated with Jah Prayzah on two tracks.

Event spokesperson Napoleon Nyanhi said it was meant to provide entertainment and reward Zimbabwe’s A-Listers.

“The Prestige Christmas Affair is an evening of opulence and sophistication,” he said.

“This exclusive event is designed for the discerning elite. Let’s ring in the season with style, this festive gathering is a special thank you to those who’ve moved the needle in Zimbabwe’s economic landscape,”

Nyanhi urged people not to miss the event, which offers an “extraordinary opportunity to be part of an unforgettable evening that promises to dazzle and delight.”

A VIP ticket is going for US$130, and a VVIP experience will cost US$180. Corporate tables are available at US$1 500 sitting 10 guests.