Jah Prayzah Releases New Hokoyo Album

By Munashe Makuwe

TOP local musician Jah Prayzah has finally released his much anticipated Hokoyo album.

The album has 15 songs, two of which Hokoyo and Asante, were released earlier and have been receiving favourable airplay on local radio stations.

Other songs on the album are; Nyaya Yerudo, Kana Ndada, Wenge, Eriya, Tonight, Dzirere, Mukwasha, Kwayedza, Chiramwiwa, Donhodzo, Miteuro, Mwana WaMambo and Munyaradzi.

The album is already available on online stores and his YouTube account, where fans can get access to them for free.

Jah Prayzah had initially planned to launch the album at a public show but with the outbreak of the coronavirus, he then opted to release it online.

Two tracks, Miteuro and Mwana WaMambo have already been released on YouTube, and have been popular with viewers, and songs’ views keep climbing.

Miteuro features Zimpraise gospel choir and has already become popular with many relating to it as they battle the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects.

The song carries a Biblical message as it stands to be a prayer for mercy and protection from the natural disasters which have left people devastated.

Mwana WaMambo is a love track which talks of the struggles of a young man who wishes to marry the king’s daughter.

Jah Prayzah also collaborated with regional artistes on some of his songs including South Africa’s popular Zahara for Kana Ndada.

It, however, remains to be seen if he will stage a virtual show soon to entertain fans.