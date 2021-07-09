Jah Prayzah To Showcase Gwara Album Virtually

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

DECORATED contemporary musician, Jah Prayzah is set to showcase the much awaited Gwara album in a virtual show set for this Friday on the Gateway Stream Music platform.

JP, as he is known by fans, has vowed to stage a top notch scintillating three hours long performance which will kick off at 7pm.

“Make sure you download the Gateway Stream Music App to ensure you do not miss the show of the year. I miss performing live, but we must do everything possible to keep safe and preserve lives during these tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic.” he said.

Curtain raisers for the event are Afro-Jazz musician,Trevor Dongo , 33-year old Mwenje who calls himself a hybrid artist who blends art and music at an experimental level most known for his hit songs Chimbudzi, Baba na Amai and Rwiyo Rwangu.

Singer, guitarist and mbira player Felistus Chipendo mostly known for his famous song Mavanga, Mbeu and Feli Nandi will grace the occasion.

Gateway Stream Music Project Manager, Ishe Makambira said all is set to give lasting impressions at the show.

“We are ready to give our users and JP’s fans a seamless, high quality production. The show will be available for IOS and Android devices, and also on the Gateway Stream Music website https://gatewaystreammusic.com/live-streaming/ ”, he said.

The Gateway Stream Music application was launched in December 2020 and is owned by Rainbow Tourism Group.

Since inception, over eight Pay-Per-View shows including the Jah Prayzah and Winky D Best of Both Worlds virtual show in January 2021, have been successfully hosted on the App.

Gateway Stream Music has also successfully hosted live-streaming shows for Winky D in January 2021, Ammara Brown and Tamy Moyo, Andy Muridzo and Sulu Chimbetu, Poptain and Anita Jackson and Ishan and Nutty-O.

In April 2021 Gateway Stream Music hosted the Worship Experience with guest artist Benjamin Dube which also featured Zammar Ncube, Thembalami Praise, Takudzwa Chihambakwe, Baba & Mai Charamba, Mathias Mhere, Sebastan Magacha, ZimPraise and Gospel DJ Unlocked.