Jah Prayzah, Winky D nominated for prestigious African awards

By Tendai Chekenyere

AWARD-winning contemporary musician, Jah Prayzah and local dancehall King Winky D have received nominations for the Best Male Artists Southern Africa in the 6th edition of the African Music Magazine Awards and Music festival (AFRIMMA) which recognises the biggest talent across the continent.

Jah Prayzah received nominations for his hit song “Dzamutsana” from the album Chitubu which was released in 2018. He has previously also been nominated in 2018, 2017, 2016 for the songs “Nziyo yerudo” featuring Yemi Alade, “Watoramari” featuring Diamond Platnumz, and the hitmaker “Hello.”

Jah Prayzah is a popular Zimbabwean modern musician known for his signature band uniform of military regalia which however he has since been forced to drop by authorities. He has done successful collaborations with musicians of various genres local and international. Jah Prayzah became the first Zimbabwean to win an MTV African Music Award after scooping the listeners choice category on 22 October, 2016.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, the award winning musician’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said the singer is excited about the nomination because it keeps on giving them the strength to continue working hard.

“This is not the first time to be nominated, I think it’s the fourth time being nominated which is a good thing,” said Mushapaidze,

“We remain honoured and excited about the nomination.”

Winky D also received nomination for his hit song video “MuGarden” which features Gemma Griffiths which eclipsed two million views on YouTube within two months making it his first video to reach that milestone.

The dancehall music sensation artist popularly known as the ‘Ninja President’ for his often controversial social commentary and protest lyrics was among the artists featured in the Southern Africa Music Airwaves (SAMA) Festival 2009. He is also well known for his energetic live performances which have seen him performing in numerous countries around the world.