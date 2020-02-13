Jailed Gokwe Town Secretary Suspended From Work

By Staff Reporter

THE Gokwe Town Council has suspended its secretary, Melania Mandeya, to pave way for internal investigations into a litany of corruption allegations raised against her.



Mandeya is languishing in remand prison in Gokwe after she was arrested earlier this month on corruption charges.

Gokwe Council chairperson Never Gwanzura told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday that his council had agreed to suspend the town secretary to pave way for separate council investigations.

She has been replaced by Joseph Mandlokuwa, a health officer, in an acting capacity.

“If someone is corrupt, they must be removed to allow the law to take its course. So we have suspended her,” Gwanzura said.

“We have made our own internal investigations as council and we are not basing on the charges at the courts because those were conducted by external investigators.

“Now we want our own charges following legal procedures and guidance from the Local Government Ministry.”

Charges against her are that in November 2015, she awarded her relative Zvichapera Zunzanyika a tender to sew curtains for the council offices without following proper procedure.



It is further alleged that in 2015, the town secretary also applied for a residential stand and was offered one although she was not on the housing waiting list, prejudicing council of US$4 000.

It is further alleged that in March last year, she required catering services for a bench-marking meeting and went on to invite for tenders, but flouted tender procedures after awarding her daughter-in-law the contract ahead of other bidders.



Mandeya also stands accused of not following proper procedure when she awarded a solar installation contract to Nerenchia Power Rite Company to supply and install Solar Systems at town house.