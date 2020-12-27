Jailed Harare Mayor Mafume In Monday Bail Hearing

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

INCARCERATED Harare mayor Jacob Mafume’s bail hearing has been set for this Monday at the High Court.

The MDC Alliance official faces charges of attempting to bribe a state witness in his corruption case.

He was initially arrested in November to be charged with unlawful parcelling of residential stands to his colleagues sometime in March this year.

The city father was however granted bail by the High Court on December 8 before being re-arrested barely a week later.

He now faces attempts to defeat the course of justice charges.

Mafume spent Christmas at the Harare Remand Prison.

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti says his arrest was an act of persecution on the mayor by a vindictive Zanu PF administration.