Jailed MP Job Sikhala trial fails to kick off as he seeks recusal of ‘biased’ magistrate

EMBATTLED Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Job Sikhala, currently locked up at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, Thursday protested against Harare Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti presiding over his trial arguing she was biased.

Sikhala is accused of inciting public violence that rocked the Nyatsime area following slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali death.

He is jointly charged with Godfrey Sithole, who is out on bail.

Sikhala has applied for bail nine times at the magistrates’ court without luck.

Magistrate Miti Wednesday denied the firebrand lawmaker bail, describing him as an incorrigible and unrepentant person, without respect for the law.

Her remarks were guided by the fact Sikhala was arrested 63 times before.

This is despite the fact that the legislator was never been convicted on all of his numerous brushes with the law.

Sikhala and Sithole’s trial was supposed to start Thursday, but the incarcerated MP raised concerns resulting in the case rolled over to

December 7 for ruling.

“We are aware this matter is scheduled for trial commencement. However, we have instructions to seek recusal of the magistrate from this matter,” said Jeremiah Bamu representing Sikhala.

“This is respectfully because of the apprehension that the accused may not receive a fair trial if proceedings were to continue before you,” said the lawyer.

Bamu said he will submit a detailed written application by Monday next week.

Sithole said he will abide by the decision of the court as recusal does not affect him.