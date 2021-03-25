Jailed Mthwakazi Activists’ Lawyers Fail To Secure Court Records

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

LAWYERS, representing nine Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists in remand prison, are encountering challenges in securing court of record proceedings which enable them to file bail application for the accused at the High Court.

Bulawayo magistrate Tawengwa Sengester last week denied bail to the nine activists who are facing public violence charges.

The nine were arrested two weeks ago after they stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting over the alleged harassment of their party leader Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents.

In denying the accused bail, the magistrate ruled the state had a strong case against them.

However, the magistrate gave the accused’s lawyers an option to apply for bail at the High Court and further remanded them in custody to March 31.

One of the lawyers, Nqobani Sithole told NewZimbabwe.com it had not been easy to obtain the requisite court of records and proceed with the bail application.

“We cannot proceed to apply for bail at the High Court because we are still to get the record of proceedings. I can tell you it has been frustrating to obtain the record,” he said.

However, Sithole said they will not relent until they get the records.

“We will not rest until we get the court of records. It is our clients’ constitutional rights to be granted bail.”