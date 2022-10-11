Jailed Sikhala and Sithole pay homage to sympathisers but curiously mum on CCC ‘solidarity’; party says not an issue

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

INCARCERATED opposition legislators, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have paid homage to fellow legislators, who were fighting for their release.

The pair was, however, suspiciously silent on mentioning Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) and its leader, Nelson Chamisa, thereby raising eyebrows on whether relations had become frosty.

The opposition party downplayed the issue, saying on Twitter; “Please note that they did so because they did a first statement last week which was focusing on thanking the party and party champions for the solidarity.

“They do the statements now and then focusing on certain issues that the detained Champions see fit to address.”

Sikhala and Sithole together with other incarcerated opposition members have been languishing in prison since June 14 this year, with numerous efforts to secure bail thwarted by the courts.

“The purpose of this statement is not to express regret, sadness, or disappointment, but rather to express gratitude for your support through various initiatives from the day of our arrest to the present.

“On numerous occasions, we have heard the roars of our colleagues in Parliament, the Honourable Temba Mliswa and the Honourable Rusty Markham.

“We appreciate your efforts, brothers, in demanding justice in our case. It is heartwarming to know that you understand and appreciate our inner pain and are actively doing something about it,” reads the statement from the jailed lawmakers.

The latest message by the legislators casts doubt over their relationship with the opposition.

In their fifth attempt to secure bail, Ellen Shiriyedenga was the only influential CCC member appearing in solidarity with Sikhala and Sithole.

CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa was reportedly in Bikita attending the burial of a little known member, while the MPs were appearing in court which attracted flake from some of his followers.

The legislators further said that their pre-trial detention was unjustified.

“We can not hide the fact that we have suffered for the past four months. As humans, there is a certain amount of pain and suffering we can endure.

“A lot has been happening during our incarceration, which we strongly feel is unjustified and most importantly unlawful, as it violates the fundamental pillars of constitutionalism and the rule of law,” the duo said.

Since their arrests, pressure has been mounting on the opposition party to fight for the release of its jailed members with observers accusing CCC of folding its hands.

However, CCC has maintained that it was stategizing behind the scenes to get bail for the MPs.