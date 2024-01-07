Jailed Sikhala remains resolute 600 days after being locked up at Chikurubi Maximum Prison   

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

JAILED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Job Sikhala still stands resolute and determined to get his freedom, a year and a half after being put in pretrial detention by the Zanu PF government.

The former St. Mary’s Member of Parliament (MP) was arrested on charges of inciting violence and negating the course of justice following the gruesome murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Being the Ali family lawyer Sikhala was tasked with speaking to the media and various fora on their behalf until his arrest on June 14, 2022.

Speaking after the postponement of his Tuesday hearing at Harare Magistrates Court, lawyer Harrison Nkomo said Sikhala remained an ‘unconvicted’ resident of Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

“He has been resolute, he is abundantly clear in his mind that he has not committed an offence. You are aware that the High Court overturned one of the charges he was facing.

“As matters stand he remains an unconvicted inmate at Chikurubi Maximum Prison. He is very hopeful that all the charges will fall apart.”

Sikhala, who is being kept in solitary confinement has had to deal with undergoing surgery while in leg irons after falling ill.

His incarceration also denied him an opportunity to stand for election at Zimbabwe’s August General Elections where he had been set to retain his seat.

On Wednesday, an account widely known to belong to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson George Charamba (@dhonzamusoro007) warned those planning on protesting his continued jailing, stating any law would not protect them.

“MANGWANANI MAYERO! Ndati ndikuyambirei achi mangwanani egore dzva. Teereresai. Zvenyu zvekuronga tumademonstrations ostensibly in solidarity with some accused person called Job Sikhala, ibvai mazvitama. Kuchera chikomba mopfira mate kuti puuu!!! Shungu nehutsonyera takaita zvekudengezera munyundwa. Nyati haisi mombe.

“Contrary to the stupid editorial in today’s NewsDay recycled newsletter, nothing in the Constitution of Zimbabwe protects demonstrations or assembly in solidarity with an accused person, which is what Job Sikhala is,” said Charamba.

A demonstration that had been planned by one of his support groups was barred by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) which cited its application as not in line with the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

“They have no option, they will have to free Sikhala,” said CCC Spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi.

“They do not have evidence to everything they accuse him of doing, this is political persecution, abuse of those who stand for the truth and against the corrupt rule of Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

Sikhala sent out his New Year’s message on Thursday in which he revealed he had already accepted whatever fate lay in wait for having stood up against tyranny and oppression of Zimbabweans.